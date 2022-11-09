Suspects in deadly Halloween party shooting plead not guilty

Two young men suspected in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.

Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney's Office. The third shooting suspect at the scene,19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, remains at large.

Sheriff's officials said Saturday that Ramos and Robles surrendered to authorities, after investigators coordinated with their attorneys. They were wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street.

Authorities who responded to the scene found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitz of Covina dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's

office as Vladimir Umana, 33, of West Covina.

Authorities say the remaining at-large suspect, Joel Daniel Garcia should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described as 6-foot-1,160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

