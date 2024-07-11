Watch CBS News
Suspects crash car into South Los Angeles store, steal $25K of merchandise

By Amy Maetzold

Authorities are looking for a group of suspects who crashed a car into a store in the Gramercy Park area and burglarized the business on Thursday. 

The crime occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A group of burglars took around $25,000 worth of merchandise from a store in South LA.

The store owner said around $25,000 worth of shoes were taken along with $500 worth of clothing. 

Investigators believe the car used in the crash was stolen after the group ditched the car and ran off with the merchandise.

No arrests have been made yet.

