Pasadena police search for animal cruelty suspect who allegedly placed food toxic to dogs near pet daycare

A warning for dog owners in Pasadena, where authorities say a suspect has been leaving food near sidewalks that can make dogs sick or even kill them.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is calling on people who live or work near Foothill Boulevard to help identify the person who has left "grapes and chocolates alongside rice or noodles on public walkways to entice dogs to eat them."

Pasadena Police are looking for a suspect who is allegedly leaving clusters of grapes and chocolate near a dog daycare and boarding facility. Kathryn Barger's Office

Barger is circulating a security video that shows a man crossing a walkway and then crouching down by a dirt path near Dogtopia, a dog daycare and boarding site in East Pasadena.

"I am outraged that someone is going out of their way to hurt dogs and their unsuspecting owners who are just enjoying a trot down Foothill Boulevard," Barger said in a statement.

According to Jacks Vasquez, general manager of Dogtopia, the person caught on the security video has been targeting the area for several months. Among the items left out in the open were clusters of grapes and chocolates, Vasquez said.

"I'm sick to my stomach knowing that someone is doing this in broad daylight," Vasquez said in a statement. "I've been warning customers but am worried the word won't get out to the community at large."

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association grapes are toxic to dogs and can lead to renal failure. The AVMA says chocolate is also toxic to dogs depending on the type.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4501 or visit cityofpasadena.net/police and click on the "Report A Crime" link.