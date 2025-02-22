Suspect still sought after shootout with Redondo Beach police in Hawthorne

Police are still searching for a suspect after a shooting in Hawthorne on Friday evening.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Roselle Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting Redondo Beach Police Department officers with the investigation.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but at some point police said they exchanged gunfire with a suspect who then fled into a nearby neighborhood on foot.

Officers from both the Gardena and Redondo Beach police departments assisted Hawthorne police in the search but no reports of arrest have yet been made.

No injuries were reported.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a motorcycle could be seen surrounded by crime tape outside of what looked to be a liquor store. The streets in the surrounding area were blocked of by police as they searched for the suspect.