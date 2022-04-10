Watch CBS News

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Covina

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An officer-involved shooting in Covina left a suspect dead. 

The shooting happened in front of a liquor store near the intersection of East Arrow Highway and North San Dimas Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. 

Paramedics transported the suspect to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Sheriff's investigators. 

No officers were hurt. 

Details about what led to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on April 10, 2022 / 5:59 AM

