Suspect in deadly machete attack in downtown Los Angeles remains at large

Suspect in deadly machete attack still on the loose hours later

A man suspected of killing another man with a machete in downtown Los Angeles is still at large hours after the attack Friday.

Officers responded to the area of 560 South Los Angeles Street at 11:10 p.m. Thursday and discovered a man believed to be in his 40s suffering from multiple slash wounds to his neck, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The scene where a man is suspected of fatally slashing another man with a machete in downtown Los Angeles is taped off as officers continue to investigate. Citizen App

Investigators believe the two men got into an argument before one of them pulled out the weapon and attacked the other man, LAPD said. It's not clear what other circumstances led up to the deadly assault or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and rushed the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspected killer fled the scene, running westbound on East 6th Street, according to LAPD. The area is just alongside Skid Row in the Central City East section of downtown LA.

As of 8 a.m., it appears he is still at large as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Footage of the scene when officers were still there investigating shows several patrol vehicles and officers in the middle of the street, with a stretch of sidewalk alongside a heavily graffitied wall surrounded by police tape.

No other details have been released by LAPD.