Suspect flees North Hollywood Metro Station stabbing

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a stabbing at the North Hollywood Metro Station.on Lankershim Boulevard.

An approximately 40-year-old man fled the scene after allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man. The victim at first refused medical treatment but was ultimately transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched its Metro Ambassador Pilot Program on March 6, deploying nearly 300 ambassadors throughout the Metro bus and rail system to help improve safety.