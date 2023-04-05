Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect flees North Hollywood Metro Station stabbing

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a stabbing at the North Hollywood Metro Station.on Lankershim Boulevard.

An approximately 40-year-old man fled the scene after allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man. The victim at first refused medical treatment but was ultimately transported by ambulance to a hospital.

metro-stabbing-2.jpg

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched its Metro Ambassador Pilot Program on March 6, deploying nearly 300 ambassadors throughout the Metro bus and rail system to help improve safety. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 5:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.