Suspect critically injures bicyclist while trying to get away from police in El Segundo

Paramedics rushed a bicyclist to the hospital after a man ran them over while trying to get away from law enforcement in El Segundo Sunday.

The collision happened at Center Street and Mariposa Avenue at about 3 p.m., according to the El Segundo Police Department. While El Segundo police handled the crash, it happened while deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department gang and narcotics team were investigating in the area. Deputies said they started their investigation in the city at about 1:35 p.m.

During the investigation, a deputy tried to pull over the suspect for an unknown reason. Instead of stopping, the suspect rammed the deputy's car and drove away.

While they were searching the area, deputies found the bicyclist and provided first aid to the victim. They found the suspect's car nearby, but the driver was gone.

El Segundo police said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They will assist in the hit-and-run investigation.

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip about the case should contact Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.