Suspect charged with murder after victim dies a month after brutal rape at Venice Canals

Suspect in Venice Canals attacks charged with murder after victim dies

Los Angeles County prosecutors on Tuesday amended the charges for the man accused of brutally raping two women in the Venice Canals last month.

The LA County District Attorney's Office initially charged 29-year-old Anthony Francisco Jones with seven different felonies:

Two counts of forcible rape

One count of sexual penetration by use of force

One count of mayhem

One count of torture

One count of attempted murder

One count of sodomy by use of force

However, prosecutors added a murder charge after one of the victims, Sarah Alden, died from her injuries on May 24. The LA County District Attorney added special circumstance allegations that he committed forcible rape and forcible sodomy during the commission of the murder.

"We are committed to seeking justice for both victims of these heinous crimes," District Attorney George Gascón said. "The additional murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to the life sentences for the crimes previously alleged."

Jones, described as a transient by police, allegedly attacked the two women on April 6. Investigators claimed that he knocked the two women unconscious with a hard object before sexually assaulting them. Gascón said Jones kicked one of the victims and stood over her throat after she regained consciousness. The district attorney described it as "the most heinous sexual assaults" he's ever seen.

"Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family and friends during this unimaginably tragic time," District Attorney Gascón said.

Both of the victims, Alden and 54-year-old Mary Klein suffered significant injuries.

"I think he tried to kill me, tried to choke me and tried to knock me out," Klein said.

Jones is being held without bail while he awaits his day in court, which is scheduled on June 11.