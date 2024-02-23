Man dies after being pepper-sprayed on LA Metro bus

A man died after being pepper-sprayed by another man during an argument on a Metro bus in Koreatown Thursday night and authorities are still searching for the suspect.

Officers were called to the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard around 10:49 p.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

When the officers arrived, they learned the two men had been involved in an argument and at some point the suspect pepper-sprayed the victim and then ran off the bus, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Video surveillance showed police on the bus gathering evidence from the fight

The suspect, who police said is in his 30s, ran away in an unknown direction and is still on the loose Friday morning.