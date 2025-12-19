Suspect arrested for stabbing man in Murrieta

Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a stabbing in a Murrieta neighborhood earlier this week.

It happened on Monday, Dec. 15 at around 7:45 p.m. near Old Carriage Road, Murrieta police said at the time. They learned that the victim, only identified as a 44-year-old man, had been stabbed.

They were originally unable to locate the suspect despite an extensive search of the surrounding area, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Eric Hill, who they described as an "unhoused individual last known to be living in an encampment in Temecula, where the victim in this case also resided."

Police say that Hill and the victim were involved in some sort of altercation on Whitewood Road, near Rockrest Drive, during which the victim was stabbed in the shoulder once.

"The victim fled the area, ultimately jumping over a fence and locating help at a residence on Old Carriage Road" police said.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, at around 2:10 pm., Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies located and arrested Hill. He was transferred to the custody of Murrieta police and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the police release.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact detectives at (951) 461-6340.