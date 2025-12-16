Murrieta police searching for suspect who stabbed 44-year-old man

Murrieta police are still searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed on Monday night.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. near a home on Old Carriage Road, located just off of Whitewood Road, according to a news release from the Murrieta Police Department.

Police received a call from a homeowner who told them that a man had "come to his door for help and stated that he had been stabbed," the release said. "The male had a visible wound to his shoulder."

Investigators said that the victim provided limited information, but was able to describe the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He said that he fled in an unknown direction.

Despite conducting an extensive search of the surrounding neighborhood, which included assistance from a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter, police were unable to locate the suspect. They did say that "additional evidence" was found on Whitewood and collected as part of their investigation.

The victim, only identified as a 44-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition on Tuesday.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are actively pursuing multiple leads in an attempt to determine additional facts related to this case, including the location where the stabbing occurred and the identity of the suspect," said a statement from Murrieta police. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is appropriate to share."

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 461-6340.