Suspect arrested for beating man in 60s to death outside Huntington Park convenience store

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he was identified by investigators as the alleged suspect who beat a man to death outside of a Huntington Park convenience store in the early morning hours of Friday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the original attack occurred at around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 5600 block of Pacific Boulevard.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, a Hispanic male, 60-65 years of age, suffering from blunt force trauma to his upper torso," said the original statement from LASD. "Investigators learned the victim was standing outside of a convenience store when he was confronted by the suspect who began to attack him and push him down to the ground. During the attack, the victim appeared to be kicked and punched by the suspect."

Miguel Angel Zavaleta, 29, was arrested at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, after he was located by Huntington Park Police Department officers.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.