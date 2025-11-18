Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after deadly South Los Angeles crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
An allegedly intoxicated driver was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles on Monday night that left a man dead, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of West 76th Street and Broadway. 

A 66-year-old man was approaching a green light on 76th when he was hit by another driver who was going southbound on Broadway, the LAPD said. Police didn't immediately clarify if the suspect ran a red light.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect remained at the scene, police said. They were arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. They remain unidentified.

No additional details were immediately made available.

