Supervisor Hahn calls for immediate safety changes to end of 105 Freeway in Norwalk

LA County supervisor calls for immediate changes to end of 105 Freeway in Norwalk

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is calling for immediate safety changes at the end of the 105 Freeway in Norwalk, which has been the scene of dozens of violent crashes in recent years.

Hahn says that the abrupt ending of the freeway, which meets Studebaker Road, is extremely dangerous and should be addressed by the California Secretary of Transportation.

"The way the 105 freeway ends is dangerous and the intersection has become a crash-magnet," Hahn's statement said. "Too many people have been injured or killed because of this badly designed freeway. I am asking the state to put in place safety improvements as soon as possible to safe lives and protect drivers and the Norwalk community."

On Monday, Hahn sent a letter to Toks Omishakin, the state's secretary of transportation, calling for immediate changes like additional lighting, signs and rumble strips on the freeway leading up to its terminus. She hopes that they will act as a way of alerting drivers as they approach Studebaker Road.

Her statement also noted how the medical building previously located at the end of the freeway had to close because of so many cars that had crashed into it over the years.

"The end of this freeway has been badly designed and will probably lead to more fatalities unless corrected," Hahn's letter said. "I'm hoping that under your direction, CalSTA will move swiftly to make meaningful changes for the safety and well-being of our residents."

In 2023, there were 12 "severe crashes" at the end of the freeway, which included two fatalities, Hahn said.