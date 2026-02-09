Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium preparing to host second Super Bowl in six years

Less than a day removed from Super Bowl LX, which saw the Seattle Seahawks earn their second title and one of the most talked-about halftime performances in recent history from Bad Bunny, the football world has now turned their attention to Los Angeles as they prepare to host the big game in 2027.

Super Bowl LXI, the 61st edition of the National Football League's championship game, will be the second Super Bowl that SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has hosted since opening in 2020. The last time they hosted the game, for Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams won in front of their home crowd, 31-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We are thrilled to return to the world-class SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LXI, five years after the Los Angeles Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy on their home field," said a statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "LA is our backyard—two franchises, NFL Network, incredible media partners and in 2028, flag football in the Summer Olympics. We have the utmost confidence in the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to put on another great show."

Last time around, the game generated nearly $450 million in revenue to the region in economic impact, according to the Los Angeles Super Bowl LXI Host Committee.

The event also featured an electric LA-themed halftime show headlined by hip-hop icons in Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. Several big names like Eminem, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak also made surprise appearances.

The official Super Bowl LXI Logo has arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cVn9ILCwYt — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Los Angeles' deep Super Bowl history starts at the very beginning, when the region made Super Bowl history by hosting the first-ever edition of the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

Since then, Los Angeles and the Coliseum hosted the big game again in 1973 for Super Bowl VII, while the Rose Bowl in Pasadena has played host five times for Super Bowls XI, XIV, XVII, XXI and XXVII.

"Los Angeles is proud to once again welcome the NFL's biggest moment of the year to Los Angeles," said a statement from Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission President and CEO Kathryn Schloessman. "Hosting Super Bowl LXI allows Los Angeles to leverage a global stage to celebrate its history, uplift our communities, and create lasting economic and social impact that extends far beyond the final whistle."

Since its construction, SoFi Stadium has become one of the world's premier venues, hosting massive concerts and some of the top sports events like the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, WrestleMania 39 and the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. In the coming years, along with Super LXI, SoFi will host several games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2028 Summer Olympics.