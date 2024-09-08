Sunny skies and smoky haze from Line Fire expected for Southern California and surrounding areas

High temperatures will continue to blanket Los Angeles and surrounding areas, with a smoky haze affecting the region due to the Line Fire, which has burned over 17,000 acres, in San Bernardino County.

According to the National Weather Service, highs will range from 93 to 104 degrees with sunshine persisting Monday and highs ranging from 90 to 101 degrees. An air quality alert has been issued due to the wildfire smoke from the Line Fire, forecasters said.

As a result of the excessive heat, the Torrance Unified School District announced that it was implementing a minimum-day schedule for all schools on Monday. The district also indicated that some of the schools in the area have lost electricity.

"We empathize with the difficulties our students and staff have with concentrating during an excessive heat wave. This decision prioritizes the health and safety of our students, staff, and community," the district added.

By Tuesday, temperatures will range between 80 to around 90 degrees, and will then drop another 10 degrees by Wednesday. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s.

The excessive heat warning is expected to remain in place through Monday night until 8 p.m. for Los Angeles, Glendora, San Bernardino, Hemet, Temecula, Mission Viejo, Anaheim, Palos Verdes and Piru. A heat advisory was also in effect for coastal areas due to dangerously hot conditions.

The excessive heat was also responsible for causing power outages. According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, crews were in the field working to restore power to about 8,815 customers, which was the latest count as of 9:15 a.m. The LADWP said University Park, Exposition Park, Echo Park, Northridge and Pacoima were among the communities with the most number of customers impacted.