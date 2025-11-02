2 dead, 5 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Sunland home

Two people were killed, five others were injured and more than a dozen people were displaced when a fire broke out at a home in Sunland late Saturday night, according to Los Angeles firefighters.

The blaze was first reported at around 11:10 p.m. in the 10900 block of N. Scoville Avenue, said a news release from LAFD.

Though it took just half an hour to extinguish the flames, firefighters said that they arrived to find large flames showing from the house.

"During the fire attack, crews located one person and conducted a rapid transport to the hospital," the release said. "Two additional patients were located but were beyond medical help and determined deceased at the scene."

Both of the deceased victims were described as men. Neither has yet been identified.

Firefighters say that another of the victims, an 87-year-old man, was found outside the home with critical burn injuries. He was also hospitalized.

Four other adults who were also found outside the property were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, firefighters said. One person declined medical transport.

"While firefighters did not report hearing any alarms on arrival, it remains unclear whether the ... home, built in 1948, was equipped with working smoke alarms," the LAFD release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.