Pursuit suspect loses control of car and slams into Sun Valley home, police say

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a driver on Sunday afternoon when the suspect lost control and slammed into a home in Sun Valley, police say.

It's unclear when or why the chase began, but officers reported the crash just before 4:25 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Strathern Street near Ben Avenue.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also called to the scene, where they found the suspect still inside of the vehicle. They said that most of the damage occurred to the patio and exterior of the home, but that only minor damage actually happened to the structure itself.

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters cleared debris from around the car and pulled the driver from inside. He was placed onto a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. It's unclear if he required hospitalization.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.