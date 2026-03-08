Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit suspect loses control of car and slams into Sun Valley home, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a driver on Sunday afternoon when the suspect lost control and slammed into a home in Sun Valley, police say. 

It's unclear when or why the chase began, but officers reported the crash just before 4:25 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Strathern Street near Ben Avenue. 

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were also called to the scene, where they found the suspect still inside of the vehicle. They said that most of the damage occurred to the patio and exterior of the home, but that only minor damage actually happened to the structure itself. 

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters cleared debris from around the car and pulled the driver from inside. He was placed onto a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. It's unclear if he required hospitalization. 

Police have not yet identified the suspect. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue