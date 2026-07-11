Watch CBS News
Local News

Summit Fire in Southern California's Antelope Valley still 0% contained as crews work to slow spread

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp,
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Firefighters assumed defensive positions on Saturday morning after overnight conditions created opportunities for crews battling a massive wildfire in Southern California's Antelope Valley, according to authorities.

The blaze, dubbed the Summit Fire, began on Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and E. Avenue Z in Llano. Crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to a then-8-acre fire.

As of Saturday morning, the acreage has ballooned to 2,679, according to Cal Fire. Containment remains at 0%.

That figure is about what it was on Friday night. The Angeles National Forest said on X that ideal overnight conditions allowed crews to assume a defensive position overnight, reducing the fire's ability to spread.

"Overnight weather conditions created tactical opportunities allowing crews to create defensive positions to reduce the fire's ability to spread," the post reads. "Firefighters will continue to fight active fire sources while providing structure defense for residences in the affected areas."

Still, favorable weather conditions for fire on Saturday could leave crews with a challenge. Temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees, combined with 25-mile-per-hour wind gusts and low humidity.

"The current state of the weather and vegetation create the potential for rapid fire growth and significant fire behavior," Angeles NF said.

Evacuations

As of Saturday morning, evacuation orders and warnings remain in place. 

Evacuation orders issued for the following zones:

  • LAC-E107
  • LAC-E127-C

Evacuation warnings issued for the following zones:

  • LAC-E107-B
  • LAC-E126-A
  • LAC-E127-A
  • LAC-E127-B
  • LAC-E127-D
  • LAC-E128-A
  • LAC-E1340
  • PIN005
  • PIN006
  • WWD03

Evacuees can go to the Antelope Valley Family YMCA at 43001 10th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534. Small pets are allowed at the shelter. 

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Palmdale said evacuees can bring their small animals to their location at 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550.

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Summit Fire.

aqmd-wildfire-smoke-advisory.jpg
South Coast AQMD released this map outlining the areas under the wildfire smoke advisory. AQMD

Monitors said the smoke from the wildfire is being pushed south towards the San Gabriel Mountains and the San Bernardino area. AQMD added that smoke levels may rise if the fire spreads further south. 

Residents in the San Gabriel Mountains, Big Bear Lake, Lake Arrowhead and other communities in the San Bernardino Mountains may reach an unhealthy level for sensitive groups by Friday night. 

The advisory will last until at least 5 p.m. Saturday. By that time, the wind should push the smoke north and away from the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains. 

AQMD urged residents in the affected area to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed. They recommended that residents run their air conditioners or air purifiers. 

Officials recommended that anyone going outside should wear an N95 or P100 respirator. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue