Summit Fire in Southern California's Antelope Valley still 0% contained as crews work to slow spread

Firefighters assumed defensive positions on Saturday morning after overnight conditions created opportunities for crews battling a massive wildfire in Southern California's Antelope Valley, according to authorities.

The blaze, dubbed the Summit Fire, began on Friday near Jesus Canyon Road and E. Avenue Z in Llano. Crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to a then-8-acre fire.

As of Saturday morning, the acreage has ballooned to 2,679, according to Cal Fire. Containment remains at 0%.

That figure is about what it was on Friday night. The Angeles National Forest said on X that ideal overnight conditions allowed crews to assume a defensive position overnight, reducing the fire's ability to spread.

"Overnight weather conditions created tactical opportunities allowing crews to create defensive positions to reduce the fire's ability to spread," the post reads. "Firefighters will continue to fight active fire sources while providing structure defense for residences in the affected areas."

Still, favorable weather conditions for fire on Saturday could leave crews with a challenge. Temperatures are expected to approach 100 degrees, combined with 25-mile-per-hour wind gusts and low humidity.

"The current state of the weather and vegetation create the potential for rapid fire growth and significant fire behavior," Angeles NF said.

Evacuations

As of Saturday morning, evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.

Evacuation orders issued for the following zones:

LAC-E107

LAC-E127-C

Evacuation warnings issued for the following zones:

LAC-E107-B

LAC-E126-A

LAC-E127-A

LAC-E127-B

LAC-E127-D

LAC-E128-A

LAC-E1340

PIN005

PIN006

WWD03

Evacuees can go to the Antelope Valley Family YMCA at 43001 10th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534. Small pets are allowed at the shelter.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Palmdale said evacuees can bring their small animals to their location at 38550 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550.

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Summit Fire.

South Coast AQMD released this map outlining the areas under the wildfire smoke advisory. AQMD

Monitors said the smoke from the wildfire is being pushed south towards the San Gabriel Mountains and the San Bernardino area. AQMD added that smoke levels may rise if the fire spreads further south.

Residents in the San Gabriel Mountains, Big Bear Lake, Lake Arrowhead and other communities in the San Bernardino Mountains may reach an unhealthy level for sensitive groups by Friday night.

The advisory will last until at least 5 p.m. Saturday. By that time, the wind should push the smoke north and away from the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains.

AQMD urged residents in the affected area to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed. They recommended that residents run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

Officials recommended that anyone going outside should wear an N95 or P100 respirator.