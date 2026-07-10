Summit Fire in Southern California's Antelope Valley prompts evacuation orders

Fire crews are battling a fast-moving wildfire in the Antelope Valley, leading authorities to issue evacuation orders for residents near the border of Llano and Piñon Hills.

According to Cal Fire, the Summit Fire has reached 806 acres and is threatening structures.

Crews arrived at Jesus Canyon Road and E. Avenue Z in Llano around 1:12 p.m., responding to an 8-acre fire.

Angeles National Forest is assisting LACoFD as the blaze grew to 309 acres within an hour.

Evacuation orders issued for the following zones:

LAC-E107

LAC-E127-C

Evacuation warnings issued for the following zones: