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Summit Fire in Southern California's Antelope Valley prompts evacuation orders

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Fire crews are battling a fast-moving wildfire in the Antelope Valley, leading authorities to issue evacuation orders for residents near the border of Llano and Piñon Hills.

According to Cal Fire, the Summit Fire has reached 806 acres and is threatening structures.

Crews arrived at Jesus Canyon Road and E. Avenue Z in Llano around 1:12 p.m., responding to an 8-acre fire.

Angeles National Forest is assisting LACoFD as the blaze grew to 309 acres within an hour.

Evacuation orders issued for the following zones:

  • LAC-E107
  • LAC-E127-C

Evacuation warnings issued for the following zones:

  • LAC-E126-A
  • LAC-E127-A
  • LAC-E127-B
  • LAC-E128-A
  • LAC-E1340

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