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Monsoonal showers, thunderstorms possible in Southern California as Heat Advisory remains in effect

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Rising temperatures could couple with "monsoonal showers" in much of Southern California starting Saturday, with chances for storms only increasing as the upcoming week progresses.

According to the National Weather Service, "monsoonal showers and thunderstorms" could roll in as soon as Saturday night, with the best chances coming in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Chances, as well as the overall radius for potential storms, will expand on Sunday, with the highest likelihood coming on Monday for widespread storms extending to the Inland Empire and Orange County.

"Humidity is going to be really high," said CBS LA weather anchor Chloe Carlson. "[Sunday] you might be feeling it's a little sticky, muggy out there."

Due to the potential for thunderstorms and increasing heat, CBS LA is set to issue a Next Weather Alert on Sunday, which could extend through Tuesday.

High temperatures are expected to approach the mid-90s and even triple digits in many communities throughout the week, with the inland valleys and deserts receiving the warmest weather.

A NWS Heat Advisory is in place across the region through Tuesday, when that advisory becomes an Extreme Heat Watch. Forecasters warn temperatures could reach "95 to 112 away from the coast, and 85 to 95 near the coast" in the middle of the week.

"It's only going to get warmer, really, as we get into next week," Carlson said. 

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