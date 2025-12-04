Watch CBS News
Local News

Students evacuate as crews put out Granada Hills high school building fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Students at John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills evacuated outside as school was in session on Thursday, as crews worked to put out a campus building fire.

screenshot-2025-12-04-105711.png
LAFD crews work to put out a fire at a building on the John F. Kennedy High School campus in Granada Hills. CBS LA

Fire broke out on the roof of a building under construction on the campus in the 11200 block of Gothic Avenue. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters worked inside the structure to see if the fire was confined to the roof or if other parts of the building were involved.

No injuries were reported, and crews put out the fire in 26 minutes, according to the LAFD.

screenshot-2025-12-04-110000.png
Students evacuate outside at John F. Kennedy High School. CBS LA

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue