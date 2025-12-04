Students evacuate as crews put out Granada Hills high school building fire

Students at John F. Kennedy High School in Granada Hills evacuated outside as school was in session on Thursday, as crews worked to put out a campus building fire.

LAFD crews work to put out a fire at a building on the John F. Kennedy High School campus in Granada Hills. CBS LA

Fire broke out on the roof of a building under construction on the campus in the 11200 block of Gothic Avenue. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters worked inside the structure to see if the fire was confined to the roof or if other parts of the building were involved.

No injuries were reported, and crews put out the fire in 26 minutes, according to the LAFD.