Firefighters battle blaze in Boyle Heights

Chelsea Hylton
Firefighters are working to contain a blaze in the Boyle Heights area on Thursday morning. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to the 1400 block of Grande Vista Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Officials said the fire was initially burning outside of a commercial building and quickly spread to the inside. 

Responding crews forced entry into the building to begin their fire attack. About 90 firefighters are currently working to extinguish flames. The LAFD confirmed one of its members was injured and their condition remains unknown. 

All employees inside the building were evacuated, the LAFD said. 

SkyCal could see smoke from the blaze several miles away. 

