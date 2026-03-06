Strong Santa Ana wind event expected to affect much of Southern California over weekend

A strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to rattle Southern California over the weekend, with winds intensifying on Saturday.

Weather officials are warning of widespread winds that could cause power outages, downed trees and dangerous driving conditions.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will remain in effect through Sunday for much of Southern California. The alert was issued earlier this week to warn communities about the potential impacts.

The National Weather Service says winds will start on Friday but will peak on Saturday morning. Wind gusts in areas like the San Gabriel Mountains could reach between 60 and 65 mph.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 3 p.m. on Saturday for the San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, Highway 14 Corridor, Mount Baldy and Wrightwood. The NWS suggests residents secure outdoor objects and avoid driving during peak wind hours.

A wind advisory will also be in effect until 3 p.m. on Saturday for a large portion of Southern California. Northeast winds are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Temperatures will remain warm during the wind event with highs in the 80s.