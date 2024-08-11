String of burglaries in San Fernando Valley continues as thieves steal safe from smoothie shop

Yet another small business was hit by burglars in the San Fernando Valley this weekend, marking just another in a long string of crime plaguing the area.

Video shows the moments that a group of people wearing hoodies break into the Flor de Lima Farms in San Fernando, part a what owners say is a crime spree that has seen at least 10 different businesses hit in recent weeks.

The group used what looks like a crowbar and a power saw to gain entry to the smoothie bar before taking off with a safe that had as much as $7,000, said owners.

"It's very unfortunate," the owner who wanted to remain anonymous said. "This is a small family business that is just trying to keep their doors open with a safe, comfortable environment and unfortunately they're making it almost impossible to happen."

She says that she believes the same group tried to break in at least two other times this week but was unable to get in before returning overnight.

They're also believed to be part of the same group that hit nearby restaurant Teriyaki Madness in early August, where an apology note was left behind.

"The note said needed money for drugs, that they're sorry and that they won't be coming back," said Mario Essary, who owns the restaurant. "I genuinely feel that they are apologetic."

The owner of the smoothie shop says that if they're part of the same people who burglarized the San Fernando Coffee Company next door and the Protein Stop, they must not be apologetic enough.

"Some of these vandalisms, the person will just break a window and then walk away," said San Fernando Police Department Chief Fabian Valdez.

He says that it might be so that the suspects can see if an alarm goes off or if police show up, at which point they know they're probably okay to break in.

Owners believe that more patrolling officers in the area would scare some of the criminals away, or at least make them think twice before breaking in.

In response, police say that they have upped the amount of patrols in the area and that some of them are working undercover.