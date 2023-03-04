Stretch of I-5 to be dedicated as Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda will have a stretch of the I-5 Freeway dedicated in his honor on Saturday.

Lasorda, who died in 2021 at the age of 93, played for the Dodgers while they were in Brooklyn in 1954 and 1955, but is best known for his time as manager from 1976 to 1996, where he led the Boys in Blue to two World Series Championships, four National League championships and eight division titles.

The stretch of freeway, which runs from Ball Road to the 91 Freeway in Orange County, will be known as Tommy Lasorda Memorial Highway. Lasorda often acknowledged Fullerton as his second home, having lived in the area dating back to 1958. Signs will be located at the Southbound I-5 before Lincoln Avenue and Northbound I-5 before Ball Road.

At Saturday's ceremony, Lasorda's daughter Laura and former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros will speak. The event doubles as the opening ceremonies for West Fullerton's Little League season.

Orchestrated by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, California legislature passed ACR 67, a bill that worked to designate the stretch of the road to Lasorda.

"Tommy Lasorda embodied the spirit and love of the game of baseball, dedicating his life to the game by managing one of the most successful baseball franchises and encouraging the success of his players. It was Lasorda's humanitarianism and spirit of goodwill towards kids everywhere that made him a legend," said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. "Because of Tommy Lasorda's generosity to provide opportunities for kids, it is only fitting that we celebrate his recognition at the West Fullerton Little League Opening Day. He was an icon; a generous humanitarian with a boundless enthusiasm. I thank the Dodgers organization for working with my office and the state of California to honor a Dodger hero."

Lasorda was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997, and could often be found at any given Dodgers home game until his death.