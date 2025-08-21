Stolen vehicle suspect crashes to end high-speed pursuit on 110 Freeway

High-speed chase comes to crashing end on 110 Freeway

A brief but high-speed pursuit came to a crashing end on the 110 Freeway near South Los Angeles on Thursday.

The chase began a little before 3:30 a.m., when Los Angeles police said they were following a stolen vehicle suspect behind the wheel of a Cadillac SUV. They did not say where the pursuit began, but said that it eventually ended on southbound lanes of the freeway, near Vernon Avenue, after the suspect slammed into the center divider.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was ejected from the car during the crash.

The suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, was arrested before he was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the collision. His condition was unknown.

All southbound lanes were closed for about 20 minutes due to the preliminary investigation. Some lanes were reopened at that point, but multiple others remained blocked off for about an hour after the crash.

All lanes have since reopened.