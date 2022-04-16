Watch CBS News

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into tree while leading authorities on pursuit, detained after fleeing on foot

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police pursuit ends in crash in South LA, two suspects in custody 00:49

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Friday evening. 

The pursuit started at around 10:45 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull the suspect over, but he took off from the area.

The vehicle in question was said to be a dark-colored sedan.

At one point, a passenger of the vehicle is said to have bailed as the driver kept going. That person was taken into custody.

Just after 10:50 p.m. the suspect crashed into a tree on the side of the road, bringing the pursuit to a quick halt. 

Authorities detained the suspect on Rosecrans and Oleander Avenues after they attempted to flee from the area on foot.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 11:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.