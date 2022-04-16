Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into tree while leading authorities on pursuit, detained after fleeing on foot
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect Friday evening.
The pursuit started at around 10:45 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull the suspect over, but he took off from the area.
The vehicle in question was said to be a dark-colored sedan.
At one point, a passenger of the vehicle is said to have bailed as the driver kept going. That person was taken into custody.
Just after 10:50 p.m. the suspect crashed into a tree on the side of the road, bringing the pursuit to a quick halt.
Authorities detained the suspect on Rosecrans and Oleander Avenues after they attempted to flee from the area on foot.
