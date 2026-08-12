State bill proposed for potential future disasters like Boyle Heights warehouse fire and cleanup

City and state leaders announced proposed state legislation to not only address shortcomings in the response and cleanup to the Boyle Heights warehouse fire, but also to ensure local governments and companies are prepared for similar, unexpected emergencies.

Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez introduced AB 817 today and said while it can't undo what has already happened, "it can make sure that the next community in California is not left asking the same questions."

He said there needs to be a plan, resources, accountability, and that the government is prepared to act. Mayor Karen Bass agreed that this is about environmental justice.

"I'm here today because the people of Boyle Heights deserve more than words," she said.

The bill targets large industrial food-storage facilities, preventing new building permits unless they maintain a state-of-emergency contingency fund for things like food and housing assistance, air quality monitoring, environmental cleanup, and remediation of hazardous materials.

Local governments will be required to take quicker action on vector control, eliminating rodents and flies, if a state of emergency is declared. Also, resident settlements are to be tax-free.

A second bill, SB 718, was also introduced and aims to set fines in proportion to harm, as the current cap of $2,000 per day may not be punitive enough to prompt action.

"An escalating structure and the ability to multiply fines by a factor of 10, up to $50,000 per violation, gives locals meaningful leverage to compel rapid remediation," the assemblymember wrote in a news release.

The mayor issued a mandated 45-day cleanup timeline to Lineage, and the company promised to fulfill that order, as best it could. The 45-day timeline, issued on June 29, will end Aug. 13.

Today, on Aug. 12, Lineage said that they are 93% complete with total food waste removal.

