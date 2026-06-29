Those responsible for Boyle Heights fire in Los Angeles will be "held accountable," Mayor Karen Bass says

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she will hold those responsible for the destructive Boyle Heights warehouse fire accountable as safety concerns continue to drag on for nearby residents.

In a news release, Bass said resources will soon be provided for those in the area. She, as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, declared local and state emergencies as the fire burned in order to free up additional resources and agencies.

"Environmental hazards from industrial disasters too often fall on communities like Boyle Heights," Bass said. "Those responsible will be held accountable, and the City is working with an array of organizations to provide resources to the families and business owners who desperately need them. The ongoing recovery and remediation will be shaped by the people who call this community home."

Fire crews knocked down the fire last Wednesday at the 500,000-square-foot Lineage Big Bear cold storage facility at 1400 S. Los Palos Street, which started about a week prior. As of Wednesday, no cause of the blaze has been determined by fire officials, although Lineage said that the fire may have originated from work being performed by a third-party contractor handling solar panels on the roof.

The solar array on the building is owned by Los Palos Street Operating, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Altus Power, Lineage told CBS LA. In a statement, Altus reiterated that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

"Our first concern is for the residents of Boyle Heights, everyone affected by this fire, and for the firefighters working to contain it. The cause of the fire where our rooftop solar array is located at the Los Palos Street facility has yet to be determined," the statement said. "We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate."

The Los Angeles Fire Department turned responsibility of the building back over to the owner and tenant shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it would continue to work with environmental and regulatory partners throughout the cleanup and recovery process.

"Public Health will respond to community health concerns, including vermin complaints, and help ensure the spoiled food is properly removed and disposed of in compliance with applicable public health and environmental regulations," the department said.

Smoke from the fire created urgent health concerns as it burned. However, city councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents the area, is still worried about the remaining and long-term effects.

"The fire may be knocked down, but this crisis is not over for the families, workers, students, and small businesses living with the odor, pests, truck traffic, and uncertainty left behind," Jurado said. "As 85 million pounds of spoiled food are removed from this site, my priority is making sure the cleanup is safe, transparent, and accountable to the people of Boyle Heights — not just to the agencies or the company responsible for this property. Residents deserve clear testing results, strong public health protections, real resources, and a recovery process shaped by the community most impacted."