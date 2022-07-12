Starbucks to permanently close 6 LA locations after reported drug use by public, crime concerns

Coffee mega-giant, Starbucks is set to permanently close 16 locations, the company told CBSLA Tuesday. Six locations in Los Angeles are set to shut down.

The closures come after the coffee chain received reports from workers of reported crime concerns, including drug use by members of the public, the company said.

The locations are at:

- Santa Monica Boulevard and Westmount Drive in West Hollywood;

- Hollywood and Vine Street;

- Second and San Pedro streets downtown;

- Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue;

- First and Los Angeles streets in downtown Los Angeles;

- Ocean Front Walk and Moss Avenue in Santa Monica

A spokesperson for Starbucks released the following statement to CBSLA:

We're empowering local leaders, who have emphasized repeatedly that they care deeply about creating a safe and welcoming environment in the community. The company is renewing its commitment to safety, kindness, and welcoming in our stores.

We are closing six high-incident stores in LA; we look forward to continuing to welcome customers at the many company-owned and licensed stores in the city. Starbucks is a window into neighborhoods across America, including in LA, and feel the challenges a unique way. With our partners, we'll continue to help address the challenges our communities are facing.

Employees at the affected stores will have the option to transfer to other locations.

Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company on Earth with 32,660 stores across the world as of 2020.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)