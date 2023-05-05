Star Wars costume group bring the smiles with stormtroopers

"We're bad guys doing good." That's how 501st Legion members describe themselves, sharing the dark side of the Star Wars universe to make people smile.

The 501st Legion is an international organization that celebrates Star Wars with authentic costumes of mostly the villains; stormtroopers, sandtroopers, Sith Lords and basically anyone from the dark side.

Ramey Chanadet, executive officer of the 501st Southern California Garrison, said it's a worldwide organization in 69 different countries with about 15,000 volunteer members, who mainly focus on making the costumes.

"Our focus is predominantly costume building and we focus on screen-accurate Star Wars costumes, the 501st is specifically the bad guys," said Chanadet.

May 4th is gameday for the 501st. "May the Fourth be With You" day has the stormtroopers and siths out and about, mingling and sharing the Star Wars universe. The costumes they make go to charity events, parades and reading events to name a few.

"We were at a school this morning, so just today alone, there's about 40 events going on in Southern California or region alone. Probably 1000s worldwide," said Chanadel.

The group partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Starlight Children's Foundation. Chanadel said making children smile is what it's all about.

To join the group or request an appearance visit, www501st.com.