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Hours-long standoff with pursuit suspect at Sun Valley middle school ends before school starts

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A man was taken into police custody after an early morning standoff on a Sun Valley school campus rooftop, which started with a police pursuit.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing an alleged DUI suspect around 3:38 a.m., continuing for about four minutes before the suspect bailed out of the vehicle.

Video footage showed the suspect's vehicle crashed into a chain-linked fence at Arleta Avenue and Wicks Street, at Byrd Middle School. The suspect then climbed onto the roof of a building at the school, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody from the rooftop around 6 a.m.

A Los Angeles Unified School District representative sent a message to the Byrd Middle School community, stating that the incident occurred before students arrived on campus.

"The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the campus and took a suspect into custody without incident. Our campus remains safe and open for instruction."

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