Hours-long standoff with pursuit suspect at Sun Valley middle school ends before school starts

A man was taken into police custody after an early morning standoff on a Sun Valley school campus rooftop, which started with a police pursuit.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing an alleged DUI suspect around 3:38 a.m., continuing for about four minutes before the suspect bailed out of the vehicle.

Video footage showed the suspect's vehicle crashed into a chain-linked fence at Arleta Avenue and Wicks Street, at Byrd Middle School. The suspect then climbed onto the roof of a building at the school, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody from the rooftop around 6 a.m.

A Los Angeles Unified School District representative sent a message to the Byrd Middle School community, stating that the incident occurred before students arrived on campus.

"The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the campus and took a suspect into custody without incident. Our campus remains safe and open for instruction."