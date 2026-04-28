Nearly 120 arrested at Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Authorities arrested 119 people during the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, according to local police.

In a news release shared Tuesday, the Indio Police Department said that 58 people were arrested for possession of alcohol under 21 years of age and that 41 were arrested for false identification. Seven people were arrested for alleged possession of drugs and another five were arrested for drug and/or alcohol intoxication, police said.

Eight others' arrests were categorized as "other" by police. They also noted that 48 people were cited for the unlawful use of a disabled person's placard.

Last year at Stagecoach, 151 people were arrested during the weekend-long event, which brings some of country music's biggest names to the Empire Polo Club. The fairgrounds also hosts Stagecoach's sister festival Coachella, a two-weekend event during which more than 200 people were taken into custody over its two weekends.

On Saturday night, just before the day's headliner, Lainey Wilson, was set to take the "Mane Stage," the entire complex was evacuated due to extremely strong winds. The show was able to go on, however, after about an hour.