More than 200 arrested at Coachella over music festival's two weekends

More than 100 people were arrested during the final weekend of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, bringing the two-weekend total to just over 200, according to local police.

On Tuesday, the Indio Police Department said 106 people were arrested during the second and final weekend of the event. Of those, 52 were arrested for alleged drug possession and 13 were arrested for allegedly possessing false identification, police said. Eight others were arrested for alleged drug or alcohol intoxication. Thirty-three other arrests were classified as "other."

In the first weekend of the event, from April 10 to 12, 97 people were arrested, police said. In all, Indio police arrested 203 people at the two-weekend event, which typically sees over 120,000 people daily.

Over the two weekends, police also noted that 85 citations were issued for the unlawful use of a disabled placard.

The annual event, which draws hundreds of thousands of people to Southern California's Inland Empire, featured headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Anyma and Karol G.

Tickets for next year's event are already expected to go on sale May 1. Headliners have not yet been announced.

The large-scale events are slated to continue for the Empire Polo Club over the weekend, when Stagecoach Music Festival takes over the venue. This year's headliners include country music artists Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone, along with "Late Night" guests Diplo, Pitbull and Ludacris.