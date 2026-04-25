Stagecoach Music Festival temporarily evacuated due to extreme winds

The Stagecoach Music Festival was temporarily evacuated on Saturday night due to extreme winds blowing in the area.

Videos and pictures posted to social media showed the large screens behind the festival's main stage, which read: "Emergency Evacuation" followed by "The festival has been postponed until further notice. ... Please move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit."

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service advised that Southern California's desert regions could see elevated to strong westerly winds peaking Saturday night into early Sunday morning, sometimes reaching speeds up to 55 mph, and 65 mph through mountain passes.

At around 9 p.m., the Stagecoach social media pages posted a message that said "the show will resume momentarily" and that staff members were working to open the doors and prep the site for fans to return.

Stagecoach festival goers evacuate the Mane Stage after announcements were broadcasted to evacuate the area due to extreme high wind gusts during the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

They also shared a photo of the remaining performances scheduled for the night, beginning at the Mane Stage at 10:30 p.m. with Lainey Wilson. Gavin Adcock + Whiskey Jam were scheduled from 11 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. at the Palomino Stage, while Pitbull and Diplo's HonkyTonk were scheduled to last until 1 a.m.

Stagecoach, the country music counterpart to Coachella, is annually held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. This year's headliners include Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone and additional performances from Diplo, Pitbull and Ludacris.