Stabbing investigation in North Hollywood leads to police shooting

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a police shooting outside a North Hollywood home Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Beck Avenue near Stagg Street, LAPD said. Officers were initially responding to reports of a stabbing at a house on that street.

At least one officer shot at a suspect after arriving on the scene. No officers were injured, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story.