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Several lanes of 14 Freeway in LA County closed for large pothole

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A large pothole that formed on SR-14 in the Antelope Valley has caused the indefinite closure of multiple lanes, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The pothole is located on southbound lanes of the freeway just south of Palmdale Boulevard, CHP officials said in a social media post alerting the public. 

They said that the three rightmost lanes would be closed as Caltrans crews worked to repair the issue, and that only the No. 1 lane would remain fully open. 

screenshot-2026-04-08-at-6-14-48-pm.png
The large pothole that is impacting at least two lanes on the 14 Freeway in the Antelope Valley. California Highway Patrol - Antelope Valley

"Traffic is backing up — expect delays!" officers said. 

It's unclear what caused the pothole to open up and how long it would take for the lanes to fully reopen. 

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