Sprinkling of rain sets record at LAX after several days of sweltering heat
It may not have been much, but what little moisture fell on Los Angeles and Long Beach indeed set a record, according to the National Weather Service.
Los Angeles International Airport recorded 0.01 inch Monday, tying a record for the same day in 1954. Rain also fell in coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach.
Record minimum temperatures were also noted in Orange County. Anaheim saw a low of 64 degrees, tying a record for the highest minimum temperature set for that day in 2019.
The sprinkle followed several days of sweltering, above-average temperatures across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to climb again mid-week into the weekend.
