Sprinkling of rain sets record at LAX after several days of sweltering heat

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

It may not have been much, but what little moisture fell on Los Angeles and Long Beach indeed set a record, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles International Airport recorded 0.01 inch Monday, tying a record for the same day in 1954. Rain also fell in coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach.

Record minimum temperatures were also noted in Orange County. Anaheim saw a low of 64 degrees, tying a record for the highest minimum temperature set for that day in 2019. 

The sprinkle followed several days of sweltering, above-average temperatures across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to climb again mid-week into the weekend.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 8:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

