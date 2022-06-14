Sprinkling of rain sets record at LAX after several days of sweltering heat

It may not have been much, but what little moisture fell on Los Angeles and Long Beach indeed set a record, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles International Airport recorded 0.01 inch Monday, tying a record for the same day in 1954. Rain also fell in coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach.

What is this? You might need to use your windshield wipers this morning as many coastal areas from Ventura to Long Beach are receiving drizzle. The PCH and Highways 101, 405, and I-10 could be slick at times. Use caution and turn on headlights when driving. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/7nb8Ry3NmB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 13, 2022

Record minimum temperatures were also noted in Orange County. Anaheim saw a low of 64 degrees, tying a record for the highest minimum temperature set for that day in 2019.

The sprinkle followed several days of sweltering, above-average temperatures across Southern California. Temperatures are expected to climb again mid-week into the weekend.

A couple days ago, it was close to 100 degrees. Now, June gloom has turned into June drizzle. LA weather is strange! pic.twitter.com/wnuPaFEQ7z — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 13, 2022