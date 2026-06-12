Former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt releases video, saying he's moving to the "next, more interesting phase"

Spencer Pratt did not hold back in a new social media video post, commenting on problems in the city and the remaining Los Angeles mayoral candidates following his loss in the primary.

The former mayoral candidate and reality TV star titled the video, "Saving LA – Phase III," and vowed that his fight to save the city is not over, claiming, "It's war."

He said he is moving on to "the next, more interesting phase …now that my campaign portion mission to save Los Angeles is coming to a close."

After placing third in the June 2 primary election, with 25.8% of the vote, Pratt was eliminated from advancing to November's general election, leaving Karen Bass and Nithya Raman to battle it out. "That's not a choice, that's the machine protecting the machine," Pratt said in the video.

Had he won in November, he would have been the first Republican mayor of Los Angeles since 2001, when Richard Riordan left office after two terms.

Pratt announced his bid for LA mayor on the anniversary of the Palisades Fire at a "They Let Us Burn" rally in the Palisades Village. His campaign was largely focused on what he described as failures of the city's system and current leadership, as his home was among the thousands that burned in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

At the time, he said, "This just isn't a campaign, this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system." Friday's posted video echoed the same sentiment.

In the video, he described the city's problems in apocalyptic tones, saying business leaders, developers, and entrepreneurs are texting him, saying they are packing up and leaving town.

"You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city," he said as weeds, graffiti, garbage, and more abysmal images were shown.

"And you're about to reward the arsonist who torched the place with four more years of destruction," he said, referring to Mayor Bass.

He also claimed to have incriminating recordings of one of the candidates, which he hasn't released yet.

"I'm going to be lighting you up every single day, and now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers, I don't have a campaign loss hamstringing me now," Pratt said.