Speeding car crashes into Echo Park power pole leaving thousands without power

A speeding car crashed into an electrical pole on Sunset Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving over two thousand people in the Echo Park community without power.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the driver lost control and first sheared a fire hydrant before smashing into the power pole. Two thousand seven hundred customers were without power Friday morning, and crews are working to restore power as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The two people in the car were not injured.

Crews work to restore power to thousands of Echo Park customers after a speeding car crashed into an electrical pole. KCAL News