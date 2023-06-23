Speeding car crashes into Echo Park power pole leaving thousands without power
A speeding car crashed into an electrical pole on Sunset Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving over two thousand people in the Echo Park community without power.
The Los Angeles Police Department reported that the driver lost control and first sheared a fire hydrant before smashing into the power pole. Two thousand seven hundred customers were without power Friday morning, and crews are working to restore power as of 8 a.m. Friday.
The two people in the car were not injured.
