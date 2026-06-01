Special Olympics Southern California Torch Run stops at Los Angeles Coliseum

The Flame of Hope was carried by law enforcement through Los Angeles today, making its way to the LA Memorial Coliseum as part of the Final Leg of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Torch Run.

As law enforcement jogged with the torch along Figueroa Avenue, they were greeted by Special Olympics Southern California athletes and representatives at the coliseum to mark the start of the Los Angeles County leg.

This year, the Final Leg follows two distinct routes, on the West Coast and the East Coast, before the opening ceremony in Minnesota on June 20.

CBS LA's Amy Johnson emceed Monday's Special Olympics Southern California Torch Run ceremony at the LA Memorial Coliseum. CBS LA

More than 3,000 officers are involved in the Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run, reaching more than 200 communities from San Luis Obispo to San Diego.

Special Olympics Southern California President and CEO Kelly Pond said Special Olympics is completely free to the athletes and their families, and all the coaches are volunteers.

"We could not do this without partnership,' she said. "And today is a special moment to celebrate the partnership of our law enforcement Torch Run partners."

Funds are raised for year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

On Monday, the torch began running across the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County, with local law enforcement departments continuing to relay the Flame of Hope throughout the week in both regions.

"To the athletes joining us here today, thank you for inspiring us all. Your determination, resilience and courage remind us of what is possible when we focus on ability rather than limitation," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games takes place June 20-26, across Minnesota's Twin Cities, with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine.