Family of slain Spartan College Inglewood administrator files wrongful death lawsuit against school

The family of the slain dean of Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology - Inglewood has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school, alleging that the school failed to perform a simple background check before he was employed.

Jesse Figueroa, 40, is facing multiple felony charges, including murder, after he allegedly opened fire on campus May 2, leaving one woman dead, Dr. Cameisha Clark, and another injured.

The 35-year-old Clark had recently been promoted to Interim Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College when she was shot and killed by Figueroa, according to her family's attorney. Shortly after the shooting, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said Clark and her receptionist were targeted by Figueroa.

"He was a current employee at the college ... had some disagreement about something he felt that the dean had done," Butts said, emphasizing that the incident was not random but targeted workplace violence."

Now, Clark's family is suing Spartan College, Figueroa and a pair of security companies.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, looks to answer questions as to who employed Figueroa. Spartan College denies that he was a direct employee of the school, and instead claims he was working for another company that the school contracted.

The suit lists two companies that could have employed Figueroa.

Figueroa shouldn't have been employed by one of those companies in the first place had a simple background check been performed, the suit alleges. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office identified him as a convicted felon, which attorneys say stem from a 2007 robbery incident.

"How does a six-time felon get hired as a security guard," said Chris Stewart, an attorney representing Clark's family. "And most importantly, who does Mr. Figueroa work for?"

The suit also claims that Figueroa's security license has been expired for 14 years, but it wasn't checked by the school or the two listed companies.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligent hiring and supervision, negligent security, premises liability, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

Figueroa is scheduled to appear in court for his criminal case on Thursday.