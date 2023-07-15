Southland heat warnings and advisories

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of a multiday heat wave as a high-pressure system continues to drive up temperatures, with the heat expected to persist through Monday.

Many areas are expected to see temperatures four to eight degrees warmer than Friday, pushing into the triple digits in most valley and desert neighborhoods.

Air quality is also especially impacted in Riverside County from a sting of brush fires. Due to poor air quality, the Palm Springs Swim Center announced they are closed Saturday.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories that were in place for most areas through Monday morning have been extended until late Monday night.

The lower valleys will see highs from 98 to 106 and the lower mountain elevations and far interior sections will heat up with highs between 104 and 113 degrees.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridors and the San Gabriel Mountains, an excessive heat warning issued Friday will remain in place until 11 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters said that area could see temperatures of up to 108 degrees, dipping at night only into the 70s and lower 80s.

In the Antelope Valley and accompanying foothills, an excessive heat warning will also be in effect through 11 p.m. Monday, with temperatures possibly peaking at 114 degrees and overnight lows dropping only into the 70s and 80s, according to the NWS.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area will be under a less severe heat advisory until 11 p.m. Monday, with temperatures up to 106 degrees possible, forecasters said.

In Orange County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected as high as 104 degrees.

The coast will be the place to beat the heat throughout the weekend, with temperatures hovering in the 70s and low 80s.

The high heat is expected to contribute to "elevated to brief critical fire conditions" in desert, mountain and interior valley areas. Those areas will see humidity levels in the 5% to 15% range. Winds are expected to be relatively light, but some higher gusts are possible in traditionally wind-prone areas.

Sunday is expected to be about 2 degrees cooler than Saturday, with another 2- to 5-degree drop anticipated on Monday.

The metropolitan Los Angeles area is not facing any heat advisories or warnings, but it will still be warm. Forecasters said the L.A. area in general will see temperatures around 90 during much of the heat wave.