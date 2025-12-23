Southern California braces for widespread rain over Christmas holiday

Forecasts have solidified as Southern California braces for a widespread storm that will bring heavy rain to the region during the Christmas holiday.

The National Weather Service predicts between 3 to 6 inches of rain in the coastal and valley areas, and 5 to 11 inches in the foothills and mountains.

"We're going to get hit hard, and we're going to get hit for a long period of time," said CBS LA NEXT Weather Meteorologist Marina Jurica.

The highest rain totals of the storm are expected during the daytime on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert that begins Tuesday and lasts through Christmas Day on Thursday. A Next Weather Watch is in place for Friday, which could be upgraded to an alert as meteorologists monitor potential rainfall.

With significant rain totals expected throughout the region, flooding and mudslide concerns are mounting. A NWS Flood Watch is in place through Thursday evening due to "significant and widespread urban roadway flooding, a high risk of major rock/mudslides, and rapid rises in creeks, streams, and rivers which will likely lead to swift water rescues."

An emphasis was placed on protecting burn scar areas affected by recent wildfires. On Monday afternoon, the city of Los Angeles issued an Evacuation Warning for those located in the burn scar areas from the Hurst and Sunset Fires, as well as the neighborhood of Mandeville Canyon. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department will go door-to-door to visit high-risk homes, should evacuations be necessary.

The NWS urged holiday travelers to use caution over the next few days, with roadway flooding expected.