Southern California theater actor shot to death during trip to Mexico

A trip to Mexico that a brother and sister bonded over ended tragically when 23-year-old Isaac Lopez was shot to death.

His family said he was killed while driving in Rosarito. He was a beloved actor with the Old Town Temecula Community Theater.

"I know a lot of people in this community have been affected by this," Jared Kramarsky said.

Kramarsky, a tech assistant at the theater, said Lopez was part of a tight-knit community of artists.

"It means I'll never get to see him on stage again or get to know him deeper," Kramarsky said.

Lopez's sister said he was visiting Ensenada for her vow renewal. He was shot on his way back home. His sister said his car veered into a ditch. Then a man came over demanding money and wallets. Lopez's boyfriend and cousin were also shot but survived.

"My heart goes out to his family," Kramarsky said.

The U.S. State Department offered its condolences to the family too.

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Rosarito, Baja California," officials stated. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time."

A month ago, the State Department issued an advisory telling Americans to exercise increased caution when traveling to Mexico and reconsider traveling to Baja due to crime and kidnapping. Lopez's sister believes her brother was targeted because of his California license plates.