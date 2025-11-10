Rain expected to hit Southern California later this week

Rain is expected to hit all of Southern California later this week.

The storm is expected to arrive on Thursday and continue into Friday. It'll impact Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Ahead of the upcoming weather event, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for those regions.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times when it arrives on Thursday, potentially impacting travel and other outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service expects the storm to bring 1-2 inches of rain, with 2-4 inches falling onto the mountain and hill regions of Southern California. It could cause roadway flooding and increase the chances of debris flows in creeks and streams.

There is also a chance of burn areas experiencing flash flooding and debris flows.