Tropical Storm Watch issued for Southern California as Hilary approaches

As Hurricane Hilary remains at Category 4, moving up Mexico's Baja California peninsula, Southern California is preparing for what is to come as the tail end of the storm hits the region.

By the time Hilary reaches Southern California, the storm will weaken as it moves north and will no longer be categorized as a hurricane.

The first Tropical Storm Watch was issued for most of the area including Catalina Island and northern Los Angeles County.

In Los Angeles County, the watch is in effect for Catalina Island, the Antelope Valley foothills, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors. The watch also covers Orange County coastal and inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

Preparations are underway in many coastal communities including Long Beach. There is sandbag station set up for residents. There will also be sandbags available at fire stations and areas with post-fire burn scars are readying for the anticipated rain Sunday, Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Captain Sheila Kelliher, Los Angeles County Fire Department, wants to remind people to prepare their homes, pay attention to the weather on the roads, at the beach, and while playing outside during the storm.

"The biggest concern is the combination of all the water coming our way along with the wind. Remember we've had some really hot temperatures, we have some really dry fuel beds out there. Even though there is water coming, as you can see in Maui, the wind combined with some bad power lines down or lightning strikes, could be catastrophic," said Kelliher.

"So everybody really needs to pay attention to what they are doing out there, especially with the windy weather and those flash floods that are coming."

Kelliher is reminding drivers that if there is significant water on the roadway to "turn around, don't drown," and if you're outside and hear thunder, go indoors. For water activities, if you're at the beach and the swells come, swim by an open lifeguard tower -- and boaters, check the weather forecast before heading out.

LAFD stations providing sandbags: www.lafd.org

LACFD stations providing sandbags (call first to confirm): www.lacounty.gov