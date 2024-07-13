California politicians react to reports of shooting at Trump rally

California politicians issued statements on social media following a reported shooting Saturday at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

"Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who previously served in Congress, posted to her X account that "political violence has no place in the United States."

"While I don't agree with his politics, I absolutely believe that former President Trump and all candidates have the right to safely campaign in public without fear of violence," she said. "It is a cornerstone of our democracy."

San Bernardino Police Department Chief Darren Goodman issued his own statement on X, which said: "Regardless of what one's political views are, attempted murder is not acceptable. I hope the shooter is captured and receives swift justice."

Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz, who represents California's District 25, said, "I unequivocally condemn violence of any kind. We must restore civility to our democratic process."

Adam Schiff, Congressman for California's District 30, also shared a statement, which read in part, " There is no place for political violence in our democracy. Absolutely none. Grateful for the swift response by law enforcement and Secret Service. Wishing President Trump a swift recovery."